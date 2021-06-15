Grant County is mulling how it will allocate American Rescue Plan funds.
County Emergency Manager Paul Gray, who researched the U.S. Department of Treasury Guidelines, said so far roughly three departments are requesting approximately $300,000, which include the health department, sheriff’s office and fairgrounds.
He said the county has been waiting for the final ruling from the Treasury.
He said the county’s qualified expenses would likely increase because the Treasury ruled that general revenue loss for the county could be covered by the federal relief dollars.
He said the county does not how much money would be allocated for those two funds.
“I’m still waiting for data from everyone that’s asking about money,” he said. “Then I’ll be going to the commissioners, and they will make the final decision. My job is to gather the information and give it to them.”
He said he would be advocating for projects that he believes would benefit the community, like the Cyber Mill, a proposal to create locations with internet access. Their request would open locations in Seneca and Prairie City.
“I’m going to advocate for it,” he said. “I can’t tell you what the commissioners are going to do.”
He told the Eagle that he was trying to get the commissioners on board with a project to put in six new repeaters for law enforcement, emergency services and fire that would have costed $600,000. However, he said the pandemic relief money would not qualify for the project.
He said broadband is covered under the American Rescue Plan.
“Some of the people in the community, like in Seneca, don’t have good internet access,”he said. “This project would give some of these communities better access.”
