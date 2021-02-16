Grant County Court members are penning a letter of opposition to a bill in the U.S. Senate mandating more local streams become designated as wild, scenic or recreational.
The River Democracy Act of 2021, written and co-sponsored by Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, would add 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system, bringing the total length of protected rivers in Oregon to almost 6,900 miles, or 6.2% of the state’s 110,994 miles of streams.
The U.S. Forest Service, or another agency named in the bill, would develop a management plan and determine the level of protection for each stream.
“Our rivers and streams are some of the most special natural treasures Oregon has to offer and have always been integral to the health and vitality of our communities and rural economies,” said Merkley.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer said he did a “quick tally” and calculated 130 miles of streams and rivers in Grant County or the Malheur National Forest would be affected by the bill.
He said most of the “rivers” are just streams, already under protection by the Forest Service.
Palmer said the bill is not legislation for Grant County. He said nobody asked for feedback from anyone from the region.
Palmer said there is opposition to the bill in Baker, Grant, Harney and Wallowa counties.
He said it would take another tool from land managers to manage the lands appropriately, be it “wildfire, recreation or anything else.”
Myers said either state or federal agencies designate the John Day River’s total length as wild and scenic. He said most streams or anything with water running through it is under some type of riparian protection. He said this bill is a “big jump.”
Palmer said there are segments of the waters that run between private lands that the federal agency would monitor.
He said the proposed legislation goes against everything the county is working toward with the Blues Mountains Intergovernmental Council.
“We were never brought into these conversations early on in this legislation,” Palmer said.
Wyden spokesman Hank Stern said the people from around the state nominated upwards of 15,000 rivers and streams.
He said the legislation requires that federal land management agencies assess the risks of wildfire in wild and scenic river corridors and near homes and businesses. The land managers, he said, must develop and implement a “risk-reduction.”
He said the bill allows federal land management agencies to enter into cooperative wildfire-fighting agreements with states and local governments.
Additionally, he said, nothing in the legislation precludes the ability to fight fires in wild and scenic corridors, including the construction of temporary roads when necessary for public safety.
“The bottom line is the bill would not restrict access to rivers,” he said. “In fact, it does just the opposite. It provides additional resources to improve access to public lands.”
He said roughly 150 miles of the John Day River is federally protected as a wild and scenic river under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Nothing changes that designation, he said.
The River Democracy Act proposes protections for two fish-bearing tributaries and hunting habitat, according to Stern. He said this includes 10 miles of 30-Mile Creek and 17 miles of Bridge Creek.
“The River Democracy Act would only affect federal land in a way that protects the natural state of the rivers and promotes their outstanding values, including recreation, drinking water, and fish and hunting habitat,” he said.
He said the bill, according to the outdoor and recreation industry, would support 224,000 jobs statewide and would generate $15.6 billion in consumer spending.
He said the bill would also establish $30 million annually in Oregon through a federal grant program for states and local governments to increase water quality, watersheds and infrastructure.
Stern said there is language in the bill that explicitly makes it clear that valid or vested water rights will not be affected. Additionally, he said, it states Oregon can still administer water rights per state laws and regulations.
Stern said the legislation spells out in its text: “Nothing in this Act or an amendment made by this Act affects private property rights.”
