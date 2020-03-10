Grant County is planning a public meeting about efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Grant County Fairgrounds, according to Grant County Health Department Clinic Manager Jessica Winegar.
