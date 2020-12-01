Grant County Court moved to push out voting on the county’s flood ordinance until the first part of the new year.
According to county Planning Director Shannon Springer, the flood ordinance is not new and is required for the county to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.
She said the county adopted an ordinance in the mid-1980s and began participating in the flood program in the 1970s.
She said, since then, the Federal Emergency Management Agency remapped the county’s flood zones and included properties that were previously not a part of the flood zones.
Landowner Alec Oliver, whose property is in the remapped flood zone, is concerned about new regulations and what it would mean for agricultural operations.
One of Oliver’s biggest concerns, said Springer, is that flood zones go east to the highway, according to the new mapping.
He said he is concerned about how much further the government will go with its regulations.
“My fear is, it might not be a fair example, but the current situation we’re in right now with COVID, where we have a government that’s trying to limit the number of people at our dining room table, this just gives another foot in the door to limit what kind of property rights I have based on based on a map on how I go in and manage my land and take care of my land that we’ve been taking care of for the last 140, 130 years,” he said.
Oliver’s other concern is that it does not address rural differences. Rural and ag practices would be subject to permits and licenses.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher asked about the possibility of an ag exemption.
Springer said she was not sure if there was that type of “mechanism” within the policy, but she would follow up.
In other Grant County news:
• The county court voted to allocate $33,480 in COVID-19 relief funds to the fairgrounds to complete flooring at Trowbridge Pavilion.
Hamsher said, had the county completed the renovation, the fairgrounds could have been used as an Emergency Operations Center and could be used as a vaccination center in the future.
• Community Counseling Solutions CEO Kimberly Lindsay said the community “overwhelmingly” supported transitioning Juniper Ridge from an acute psychiatric facility and into a secure residential facility.
Next year, Lindsay said, Juniper Ridge will begin taking patients who have been downgraded from acute psychiatric care from the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City.
She said the funding to update the facility to a secure residential treatment facility would be from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which must be spent by the end of the year.
