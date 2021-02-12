Someone else in Grant County tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health Department announced Friday the infection resides in the John Day ZIP code.
The health department has so far reported four new cases in February.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County, public health administrator, said the health department is now requires that people with symptoms make an appointment with their provider.
She said this would allow the health department to evaluate symptoms further and actively reduce the spread of other harmful infectious diseases.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
The health department urges those who present with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.