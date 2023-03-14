Battle of the books 3-5 grade team

From left, coach Kim Hernandez with Milo Hernandez, Sam Bailey, Samantha Reitz, Arte McKnab and Penelope Green at the regional Battle of the Books competition in Madras on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

 Ryan McKnab/Contributed Photo

MADRAS — Grant County has some battlers with book smarts.

A group of five Humbolt Elementary and homeschool students took part in the Battle of the Books on Saturday, March 11, at the Performing Arts Center in Madras. The group placed third out of 12 teams in the 7B region and narrowly missed qualifying for the state competition. Only regional winners qualified for the state competition.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

