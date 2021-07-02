Grant County handed over its $67,000 vaccine incentive money to Community Counseling Solutions to distribute to those who have yet to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine and those who are already immunized.
County Judge Scott Myers said CCS would roll out the incentive program. He said during a session of County Court June 23 that CCS would likely issue the dollars in the form of Grant County Greenbacks, a gift certificate program through the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
Kimberly Lindsay, CEO of Community Counseling Solutions, said she is still working with the county on how the program will roll out regarding the amount awarded to lottery winners, how much those already vaccinated would receive and how many drawings there would be.
Lindsay said on June 23 that, while she did not know the specific number of drawings CCS would do, she said there would be “several” drawings. During county court, Myers said that people could choose to have their incentive money go to a local charity. He said CCS would be in charge of the specifics in who those charities would be and how the money would get to those organizations.
Myers said the $67,000 is the first half of the money that came “indirectly” from the state. He said the other half would go out within the next six months.
He said it was easier for the county to have CCS distribute the money, and they would be responsible for the process.
