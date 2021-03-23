Grant County will not be buying any more new computers.
At the last Grant County Court meeting, the commissioners approved purchasing two laptops for the airport if laptops purchased for the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center were not available.
Emergency Manager Paul Gray said the laptop County Commissioner Sam Palmer, the EOC’s former public information officer, had “sitting at his house” would likely go to Grant County Regional Airport.
Gray said pilots would use the laptop to check the weather forecasts.
He said several older computers at the emergency management office are also good enough to go to the airport.
Treasurer Julie Ellison said Gray gave her five EOC laptops to check out to other telecommuting departments in October or November.
She said the sheriff’s office checked out two while the corrections office has checked out one.
Gray said he held on to four of the laptops at his office in case the emergency management office needs them for the EOC or another county-wide emergency.
Ellison said she writes down the department and the laptop tag number when equipment is checked out. Since COVID-19 is ongoing, she said there is no date that the department needs to return the laptop.
Gray said Robert Waltenburg from the Education Service District, who is also essentially the county’s information technology manager, went through the computers to ensure there was nothing on them before the county made them available for other departments to check out.
He said he gave them to Ellison to check out because she is the person within the county offices who the departments reach out to for office supplies.
