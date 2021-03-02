The city of John Day’s proposal to Grant County Court to discuss joint road investments to spur land development is on hold while the county consults its attorney.
John Day City Manager Nick Green asked the county court to attend a study session about partnering with the city and its urban renewal agency to help offset land development costs within John Day.
Green said, under the city’s proposal, the county would pay to install roads up front, and the URA would repay the county with interest when new developments increase the taxes paid to the renewal agency.
For all properties within the URA, each taxing district receives the tax payment it received during the 2017-2018 year, and additional taxes that result from increased assessed values are funneled into the URA for the life of the program, which cannot exceed 20 years.
Green said the URA is looking to borrow from both the city and county’s local government investment pool account. According to the state Treasury’s website, the accounts are investment tools offered to public entities to invest public funds safely. The Treasury-managed Oregon Short Term Fund comprises money from state agencies, certain public universities and local governments.
Green said John Day’s account has $2.8 million, while the county’s road reserve fund has roughly $60 million. He said the average rate of return is 1.5-2%.
As an example, Green said he estimates a $100,000 investment from the city and roughly $350,000 from the county could build a cul-de-sac for approximately 17 buildable lots.
He said the URA would repay the county’s investment with the same amount of interest currently being earned through the LGIP.
Green said they would be looking at a roughly 10- to 12-year repayment window to pay the principal back.
Court response and questions
County Judge Scott Myers said the developer is usually responsible for the improvements and the utilities being in the ground before building on a lot.
Additionally, he said, the county didn’t build up the road reserve fund to become a bank or a loaning agency.
Green said the county is already operating as a bank when it puts money into a low-interest-bearing account such as an LGIP.
He said the state repackages the money and sells it in the bond market to hedge fund investors, who typically use high-risk methods, such as investing on Wall Street with borrowed money.
“We get a guaranteed rate of return through LGIP because they know they can repackage that money and lend it at a higher rate of interest,” Green said. “We’re already putting our money into banks.”
He said they are asking that the city and the county shift their investment profile, albeit a small portion, to invest it in the community.
Myers said he was not convinced that it was a “good risk” for the county, nor was he convinced the road reserve funds were available for land development. He said those were all questions the county’s legal counsel would have to answer. He said, if using the road reserve money was as easy as Green made it sound, they would have done it before.
Green said he wished they would have, but they did not, and now they have land developers willing to put in their private capital to meet the county and the city halfway to build on Ironwood Estates.
“We could have 17 lots open and ready for sale in 2021,” he said.
Green said other developments could be available in the future, such as Mahogany Ridge on East Main Street, which could be workforce housing. Green said he had spoken to Blue Mountain Hospital CEO Derek Daly and Rich Bolton of Malheur Lumber about housing difficulties leading to hiring difficulties.
Myers asked if John Day’s infrastructure could handle 17 or more houses in the next year. Green said both water and sewage could handle the influx of 17 more homes, and they will start construction on a new sewer plant in the fall, which would take two years to build.
Myers said, in his opinion, the county would be putting the “cart in front of the horse.” And, he said, that is a risk.
Additionally, he said, if the county were to jump in headfirst to the partnership, they would get the same type of request from other cities within the county.
“We have to think about that,” Myers said. “What we’re willing to do for one, we must be willing to do for all. I don’t know where that puts us with any loan or development program with other entities when they come knocking.”
Political bias or distrust?
Green said Friday the relationship with the county and the city needs to improve. He said the elected officials on both sides need to discuss how they can work jointly to enhance opportunities and the quality of life for all residents. And so far, he said, that is not happening.
He said political biases are at play and need to be set aside for the residents’ sake.
“We should not become pawns in somebody’s political game,” Green said.
He said, ultimately, builders and home buyers will go elsewhere — where other counties and cities are working together to reduce development barriers. Green said Gilliam County and the city of Condon are an example of a public-public partnership. He said the county gave the city approximately $500,000 in grant funding to develop infrastructure for housing.
He said it is about getting the public agencies on the same page.
“The county is going to be a beneficiary of this housing,” he said. “They’re going to receive taxes. They’re going to receive state shared revenue that, today, they’re losing.”
Myers said what is at play, albeit on a smaller scale, is the same distrust that many people in Eastern Oregon have of Western Oregon.
John Day is the county’s most populous community, and people in small communities do not usually trust people in larger communities.
Myers said Friday, if he was to put out a county-wide survey, he would guess that 80% of the people would not think it would be a good idea to lend county road funds to help John Day grow its population. He said perhaps the people of John Day think it’s a good idea, but people outside of the city do not.
“I’m not sure that half the people in John Day want John Day to be bigger,” Myers said.
