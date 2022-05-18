While the number of wolves in Oregon remained relatively flat last year, four more of the predators took up residence in Grant County, state wildlife managers said in a recent report.
Oregon had 173 wolves at the end of 2020 and 175 at the end of 2021, an increase of just two animals statewide. Meanwhile, Grant County’s wolf population grew from 12 in 2020 to 16 in 2021.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported a very modest statewide increase in wolves at the end of 2021 in its Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management 2021 Annual Report.
According to the report, the population increase represents an annual growth rate of 1.2% above last year’s numbers. The yearly growth rate for Oregon’s wolves has averaged around 9.4% over the past five years. The report added that 2021 set a new low regarding overall growth.
In 2021, more wolves were killed than any other year on record since they began returning to the state in 2009, according to ODFW’s report.
There were 26 documented wolf deaths statewide last year, up from 10 in 2020, the report states, with 21 of those deaths caused by humans.
Meanwhile, the number of documented packs across the state decreased to 21 from 22 after eight wolves were poisoned in Eastern Oregon, wiping out all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County plus three wolves from other packs.
At the same time, the number of livestock killed by wolves sharply increased from 31 in 2020 to 49 last year, a 58% increase. Additionally, ODFW conducted 90 depredation investigations last year, which was an increase from 73 in the previous year.
Grant County increase
Grant County has at least two wolfpacks.
Ryan Torland, a district biologist with ODFW, said what was known as the East Murderers Creek Pack has been renamed the Logan Valley Pack. The confirmed count of wolves in that pack at the end of 2021, he said, was five.
A pack, he said, is defined as more than four wolves traveling together in winter.
Additionally, according to the report, the Logan Valley Pack met the criteria of having a breeding pair. A breeding pair is an adult male and an adult female with at least two pups that survived to Dec. 31 in the year of their birth.
The Desolation Pack, which also has a breeding pair, increased from five wolves to nine this year.
Two other wolves have been identified in the West Murderers Creek Wildlife Management Unit.
Meanwhile, Torland said, the department could not locate the three wolves that had previously been present in the Northside Wildlife Management Unit. Last year, Northside had been deemed an area of known wolf activity by ODFW and those wolves had been included in last year’s census.
While the Northside wolves are not in this year’s report, Torland said there is a good chance the animals are still in the area. The department has just not been able to locate them.
He stated that ODFW confirms an area of known wolf activity through trail camera sightings, tracks and other evidence.
Torland said there are likely more wolves in the county and statewide. He said the annual count represents the minimum number of wolves in Oregon at the end of the year.
This year’s countywide increase in wolves did not come as a surprise, Torland added.
“They’re doing what I would have expected them to do and what will continue to happen,” he said. “They are going to fill into more areas throughout the state, not just Grant County.”
