The Grant County Court approved a request from Clark’s Disposal to increase the current rate at the transfer station from 4 cents per pound to 5 cents.
That amounts to $100 per ton. The $10 minimum charge will remain the same. Judge Scott Myers was absent from the July 10 meeting.
“This change will accommodate the rising cost in operations and unlucrative recycling program,” Nancy Moffit, the business’s owner, said in a letter to the court. “The last rate change was in 2008.”
Moffit noted that every city in Eastern Oregon has a landfill, not a transfer station. Solid waste is hauled from John Day to Baker City, which is 80 miles away. Fuel prices have increased from $2.89 in 2009 to $3.35 today, and minimum wage has increased from $7.95 in 2009 to $11 today, she told the court.
“We do not charge for recycling metal, batteries, oil, cardboard and newspaper,” Moffit said. “We do not accept glass, tires or plastic.”
In other court news:
• Airport Manager Haley Walker and Didgette McCracken, the OSU Extension open campus coordinator, described this year’s Aviation Day event at Grant County Regional Airport.
This is the second year for the event, which brought 63 sixth-grade students from Humbolt, Prairie City and Dayville. More than 20 volunteers and 12 partners presented five hours of aviation exposure at 10 stations set up in hangars because of rain for the second time.
The program presents a wide range of aviation career opportunities. Presenters this year included Grant County Search and Rescue, T.O. Engineers, Southwest Airlines, a teacher with drones from Central Oregon Community College and Kathy Stinnett, a local pilot.
The students were rotated through the hangars and competed in a paper airplane contest. Cash Madden’s winning plane flew across a hangar carrying more than 40 pennies.
• The court approved a request from Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett for additional training hours needed for staff changes that will take place at Justice Court this month.
Clerk Kelly Barber’s last day will be July 25, and assistant clerk Trista Collins will take her place. County court administrative assistant Kim Puckett will take over as assistant clerk, with both her positions at half time.
• The following committee volunteers were appointed: Doug Cox and Deena Thomas, Extension and 4-H Service District Advisory Council; Glenda Teague and David Driscoll, Library Advisory Board; Mitch Mund, Road Advisory Board; Frances Preston, Senior Citizens Advisory Council; Courtney Montague, Fair Board. A vacancy still exists on the Wolf Depredation Advisory Committee.
