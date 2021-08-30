COVID-19 has now claimed eight lives in Grant County.
The Grant County Health Department reported that a 64-year-old Grant County woman with no known medical conditions died on COVID-19 Aug. 28 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
The health department said it encourages people to be respectful as a family in the community grieves.
Since Aug. 16, Grant County has reported 89 cases of COVID-19.
According to the press release, the health department continues to encourage people to take the following precautions:
- Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel ill.
The health department said after someone contracts COVID-19 if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The health department said they encouraged people with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
