Another Grant County resident has died of COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that an 89-year-old man from Grant County tested positive April 12 and died May 5 at his residence. OHA reported he had underlying conditions.
The death was one of eight announced Friday and brings Grant County’s death toll to five.
Grant County Health officials reported 14 cases last week. The county’s rate of COVID-19 infections was 180 per 100,000 people as of May 10, the third highest in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that Grant County has inoculated 30.9% of its residents, and the county remains among the least vaccinated in Oregon. However, the county fully vaccinated more than half of the county’s seniors over 65 as of Monday, the CDC reported. In addition, the CDC noted that roughly 30% of Grant County residents 18 and over had received the vaccine.
In Grant County’s region seven, shared with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties, the Oregon Health Authority reported 15 variant cases.
The CDC identifies B.1.526 — which has been identified in Grant County — as a “variant of interest,” which is being monitored, but not a “variant of concern” that has been shown to cause increased transmissibility or disease severity.
Region seven has two intensive care unit beds and 53 non-ICU beds available.
St. Charles Hospital in Bend reported Monday that the hospital had nearly 40 COVID-19 patients, with six in ICU and five on ventilators.
Grant County remained in the high risk category of the state’s tiered metrics system as of Monday. New county rankings were expected to be announced Tuesday to take effect Friday, May 14. Because statewide hospitalizations have not increased, no counties were expected to be listed in the extreme risk category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.