JOHN DAY — The 19th Grant County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
The latest fatality is a 91-year-old male who died at home on Feb. 28.
In a Monday, March 14, press release from the Grant County Health Department, the department encouraged people to be respectful as a family in the community grieves.
The department announced that five more people had been identified as positive for COVID-19 in Grant County. The county has recorded more than 1,600 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, March 11, the Oregon Health Authority reported 15 new deaths in Oregon, raising the statewide death toll to 6,869. In addition, the agency reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The Health Department recommends that those who have questions visit coronavirus.oregon.gov or call the state hotline at 866-917-8881.
Also, the department asks those who test positive for the coronavirus to let close contacts know to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 12 and older.
Vaccination, the Health Department notes, is still the most effective way for people to protect themselves from the virus and reduce the impact of COVID-19 in their communities.
