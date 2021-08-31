Blue Mountain Hospital and the Grant County Health Department are collaborating to provide COVID-19 testing clinics.
Individuals who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days may be tested.
The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 3; Tuesday, Sept. 7; Friday, Sept. 10; Wednesday, Sept. 15; and Friday Sept. 17. They will occur in the Grant County Health Department parking lot, 528 E. Main St., John Day.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, nausea, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, chills, runny nose, vomiting, loss or change in taste, diarrhea, sore throat, cough, abdominal pain, loss or change in smell, headache and muscle aches.
