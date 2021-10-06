Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Oct. 6, 2021.
COVID-19 outbreaks at a Grant County school and a Grant County business have been declared resolved while another local school outbreak remains active, the Oregon Health Authority reported in its latest weekly update.
In a report issued Wednesday, Oct. 6, OHA noted that an outbreak at Long Creek School with a total of eight cases remains in active status. The most recent case in that outbreak dates from Sept. 22.
Meanwhile, a previously reported outbreak at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City is now considered resolved. That outbreak involved a total of 14 cases.
OHA defines a school outbreak as two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff members or volunteers within a school setting. An outbreak is declared resolved when there have been no new cases for at least 28 days.
An outbreak at Malheur Lumber Co. in John Day also moved from active to resolved status this week. That outbreak involved a total of six cases.
OHA reports outbreaks of five or more cases at workplaces with at least 30 employees. The case counts can include family members and other close contacts of people employed at the workplace. Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 6, Grant County has recorded a cumulative total of 942 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began, OHA data shows.
Oregon has had a total of 338,130 cases and 3,900 deaths, according to OHA.
Nationwide, there have been 44,054,979 cases and 707,710 deaths from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
According to the Grant County Health Department, COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.