The coronavirus has killed a 10th Grant County resident.
The Grant County Health Department reported that a 47-year-old Grant County woman with underlying medical conditions died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
According to the health department's press release, the death will appear on the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 database within roughly a week.
The health department said it encourages people to be respectful as a family in the community grieves.
It was the second local COVID-related death announced this week. On Monday, Sept. 27, the health department announced that a 57-year-old Grant County woman had died with the disease in another state. It was not immediately known whether she had any underlying health conditions.
State health officials reported 41 COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, raising the state's death toll to 3,750.
According to the press release, the Grant County Health Department continues to encourage people to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel ill.
The health department said that after someone contracts the virus, symptoms will usually appear within 14 days if they develop symptoms at all.
Symptoms include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
The health department encourages people with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
