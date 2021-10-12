JOHN DAY — COVID-19 has ended the lives of two more Grant County residents.
The county’s 11th and 12th COVID-related fatalities were an 86-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman, the Grant County Health Department announced on Monday, Oct. 11.
The department noted that both had underlying medical conditions and died at different regional hospitals.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the 86-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and died at the Boise Veterans Administration Hospital on Friday, Oct. 8.
No additional details were immediately available about the death of the 81-year-old woman.
As of Monday, Oct. 11, Oregon’s death toll from the disease was 4,002. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the nationwide total of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 715,000.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
Stay home when feeling ill.
When someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.