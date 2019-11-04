Malheur National Forest officials have rescinded the closure order following the Cow Fire, southeast of Prairie City.
This area included roads west of Forest Road 13, roads east of Forest Road 1665, Sheep Creek Trail 371 and Horseshoe Trail 363, and the entire Elk Creek Campground, according to a press release.
Forest visitors should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags (which are recently burned or dead trees). Forest officials ask that visitors do not camp or hang out in a burned area.
Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds. Loose rocks and logs can be present in a burned area and are unpredictable, creating a falling a hazard.
Additionally, burned vegetation can also contribute to landslides, mudslides and erosion when rain occurs. The ground in a burned area can also be unstable, due to burned-out roots beneath the surface. After soils and vegetation have been charred, rainfall that would normally be absorbed could run off extremely quickly.
Prescribed burning activities are continuing, and the Malheur National Forest wants all forest visitors to have a positive and safe experience while recreating on their public lands.
For more information contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000 or visit fs.usda.gov/malheur.
