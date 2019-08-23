Firefighters are building containment line and planning lines for full containment of the 1,100-acre 204 Cow Fire, burning southeast of Prairie City on the Malheur National Forest.
Additional crews and resources have arrived at the fire, which is being managed by Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9, according to a press release.
Crews and heavy equipment are constructing and reinforcing containment line along Forest Road 13 to check the fire’s eastward progression, while scouting for defensible terrain suitable for line construction along the fire’s northern and southern flanks. This will enable suppression of the fire and protection of values at risk while minimizing firefighter exposure to hazards. Structure defense of a historic cow camp and the Short Creek Guard Station are a high priority. Extensive work has been completed to protect these resources.
Other values to protect from fire include active grazing allotments and timber sales. Firefighting resources assigned include three Type 1 Hotshot handcrews, five Type 2 handcrews, a Wildland Fire Module, two Type 6 engines, a Type 2 dozer and a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter.
A public meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. today at the Prairie City Senior Center. Incident Commander Brian Goff, District Ranger Ed Guzman and other fire managers will address their plan of action for the 204 Cow Fire and answer questions about fire suppression efforts.
Fire behavior yesterday was moderate, with backing fire and single-tree torching observed. A warming and drying trend is expected through the weekend, with passage of a dry cold front and associated high winds predicted tomorrow.
To protect public and firefighter safety, a Closure Order is in effect for the vicinity of the Cow Fire and surrounding roads. The Closure Order and more information is available at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6526.
