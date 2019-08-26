Fire crews continue constructing lines on the Cow Fire 15 miles southeast of Prairie City, which had grown to 2,371 acres as of Monday.
A community meeting will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Prairie City Senior Center, according to a press release.
Firefighters working on the northeast and southeast areas of the fire were able to use hand and aerial ignitions to reduce surface fuels between the fire’s active edge and the control lines planned for final containment. The current weather has been favorable to this careful and deliberate process.
On the fire’s northern flank, hand crews and heavy equipment are building a control line along the 325 road to tie into an area where a previous fire reduced vegetation, creating a natural control feature.
Along Forest Road 13, which will serve as the eastern control line, hand crews and logging equipment are strengthening this control line by thinning and chipping brush and dead and downed lodgepole pine.
On the fire’s southern flank, crews have completed hand and dozer line west from Forest Road 13 toward Sheep Mountain, tying into another previous fire. These control lines are planned to establish containment of the fire and protect values at risk including a cow camp, the Short Creek Guard Station, grazing allotments and active timber sales.
Firefighting resources assigned to accomplish these goals include 12 hand crews, seven engines, four dozers, three heavy and one light helicopters, two masticators, and six feller-buncher and skidder teams — a total of 560 people.
Monday’s weather was expected to be slightly warmer and drier than Sunday, with slightly reduced wind speeds, resulting in a reduced range of expected spotting, but continued seasonal drying of forest fuels and a warming and drying trend bring the potential for increased fire behavior, especially in the forks of Elk Creek.
To protect public and firefighter safety, a closure order is in effect for the vicinity of the 204 Cow Fire and surrounding roads: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6526.
