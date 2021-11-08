JOHN DAY — Grant County’s 2022 Fair and Rodeo Court will be crowned at the annual Cowboy Christmas Coronation Dinner and Auction at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The 2022 Fair and Rodeo Court will include Queen Riley Robertson, Princess Raney Anderson and Princess Macy Carter, all Grant Union High School students.
Mindy Winegar, manager of the Grant County Fairgrounds, said the doors open at 5 p.m. for happy hour. During happy hour there will be a no-host bar and folks can begin bidding on silent auction items.
The money from the auction will go to the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court.
The 2022 Grant County Fair will be held Aug. 9-13.
Tickets for a tri-tip dinner, prepared by the Snaffle Bit and Toni Clark, are $18 each or $32 per couple and are available at the fairgrounds during business hours. The Grant County Stockgrowers will provide a no-host bar.
The event includes live music from the James Gang as well as a live and silent auction with items donated by local ranches, businesses and residents.
Donations can be dropped at the Grant County Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed by Nov. 17 to 411 NW Bridge St., John Day, OR 97845.
Arrangements for donation pickups can be made by calling Whitney Richey at 541-228-4604.
