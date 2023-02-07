ann niesen joshua giles

Ann Niesen, right, acting supervisor of the Malheur National Forest, stands with Joshua Giles, the Malheur’s acting deputy supervisor, at forest headquarters in John Day on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023.

JOHN DAY — Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock has retired after four years in the post, triggering a cascade of changes in leadership positions within the agency.

Trulock, 57, stepped down at end of business on Friday, Feb. 3, after a 32-year career with the U.S. Forest Service.

