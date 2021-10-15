JOHN DAY — A crane operator was injured in an explosion at the Malheur Lumber mill shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The man, whose name has not been released, was operating a crane at the mill when it bumped into a power line, possibly causing an electrical charge to ground out through the big machine, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle.
The operator moved the crane away from the power line and got down on the ground to check for damage, at which point one of the vehicle’s tires exploded, injuring the operator. As bystanders began to gather around, a second tire blew up, but no one else was hurt, according to the sheriff.
“Everybody in town heard the booms, and those were the tires,” McKinley said. “Those were big tires.”
The man is employed by Boise Crane. The city of John Day contracted with the Idaho company for two cranes to place a new pedestrian bridge across the John Day River at the Hill Family Park on North Canton Street. That work was completed on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Malheur Lumber manager Rich Fulton said his company had also contracted with Boise Crane to move some heavy equipment at the mill before the cranes went back to Idaho.
Fulton confirmed that no one besides the crane operator was injured and said property damage from the incident was limited to the crane itself, which had a broken window in addition to the two ruined tires.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said he’d been told the injured crane operator was being treated at a Portland hospital and was expected to recover, but that information could not be confirmed by the newspaper.
Calls to Boise Cascade for additional information about the incident were not returned.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance responded to the incident.
