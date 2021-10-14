hwy 26 crash

A tow truck prepares to transport a car damaged in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon Thursday morning.

 Contributed photo

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 just west of Mt. Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The crash happened about a mile west of town, according to information from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.

McKinley said first responders were still on the scene as of 9 a.m.

No other details were immediately available Thursday morning.

