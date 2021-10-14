breaking Crash on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon Blue Mountain Eagle Oct 14, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A tow truck prepares to transport a car damaged in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon Thursday morning. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emergency crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 just west of Mt. Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 14.The crash happened about a mile west of town, according to information from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.McKinley said first responders were still on the scene as of 9 a.m.No other details were immediately available Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Todd Mckinley Crash First Responder Mt. Vernon Emergency Grant County Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money Mother sues school district after son tests positive for Covid-19 'Organized' shoplifting to blame for Walgreens store closures Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThree horses killed on Highway 26Mt.Vernon man arrested on burglary, theft chargesJohn Day to suspend police department Oct. 31COVID claims two more Grant County livesRedmond man charged with Grant County sex crimesObituary: Valores Ann HallObituary: Charissa Lee PalmerDeath notice: Diane Mary HolthouseSermon of the Week: Our time here is short, seek God's wisdomObituary: Joyce Valene Harig Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
