The Malheur National Forest received multiple lightning strikes across the forest June 12.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, three fires were reported on the Prairie City Ranger District and one on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, according to a press release.
Of the fires is in the Strawberry Wilderness. The Malheur Rappel Crew has been assigned to this incident.
Crews will remain busy throughout the evening and into the coming days as they respond to reported fires.
People on the forest should use campfire safety. Fires must be surrounded by dirt, rock or a commercial fire ring in an area that is cleared of flammable material with a radius of 3 feet.
Make sure fires are completely cold and out before leaving the area. When using a generator, make sure it is in an area with a 10-foot cleared radius of any flammable material. Always carry a shovel and 1 gallon of water.
To report a wildfire, call 911 or John Day Interagency Dispatch at 541-575-1321.
