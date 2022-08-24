GREENHORN — A fire that broke out roughly 20 miles north of Prairie City on Monday, Aug. 22, has ballooned to 150 acres.
The Crockets Knob Fire is burning in all directions but is mostly moving west through grass, shrubs and timber in the 1996 Summit Fire scar, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday, Aug. 24, in a press release.
Access to the blaze, Forest Service officials said, is limited due to the steep, rugged terrain.
Fire managers said the blaze was not an immediate threat to any structures and no evacuation orders were in place. Additionally, a fire area closure is expected to be announced soon.
According to the press release, a crew of 140 firefighters is battling back the blaze, including fire engines, hand crews, heavy equipment, helicopters and a single-engine air tanker. Additionally, Forest Service officials said a falling team had been ordered to help mitigate hazard trees in the area.
The press release noted that smoke might be visible to nearby communities and forest visitors and that air quality and smoke can be monitored at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
The Malheur National Forest's current fire conditions and public use restrictions can be found at fs.usda.gov/malheur.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.