Crowds of cheerful Americans were on hand on Independence Day to celebrate “America the Beautiful” in Prairie City.
The annual tradition featured an early 5K run and pancake breakfast, parade, pulled pork sandwiches and yard games at the city park.
A patriotic drama performance by local Prairie City youth and music by Red Headed Step Child were also planned for the day.
Events started with the firing of a cannon in the middle of Highway 26 as parade participants lined up in the street. Members of Prairie City American Legion Post 106 conducted a flag folding ceremony in which the meaning of each of the 13 folds was described.
Also taking part in the parade were members of Kim’s Tae Kwon Do in John Day. Students and their instructor, Laurel Coombs, demonstrated differing levels of tae kwon do forms that varied in complexity and difficulty based on the belt level of the demonstrator.
Also on hand was the newly re-formed Prairie City cheer squad, who performed a cheer routine with members of a youth cheer camp the squad put on in the three days prior to the parade. The squad also ran the community kids fun zone at the park.
Prairie City head cheerleading coach Sabrina Howard is in her first year coaching the team following a six-year stint as the head swim coach at Gleason Pool.
Howard said the idea to do the camp, run the community kids zone and perform a routine at the Fourth of July parade began with Sharron Fritsch, who runs the community center in Prairie City.
“Mrs. Fritsch, she’s a Spanish teacher at our school and she also runs the community center had reached out to me knowing that we were needing fundraising opportunities to build the cheer budget because it had been dissolved. So she’d asked if we’d be willing to do the community kids zone, and I said absolutely.”
Howard said putting on the camp assured that her kids would be performing a routine for parade attendees.
Other parade participants included members of the Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court, a local Boy Scout troop, the Grant County Ham Radio Club, Chester’s Market, Prairie Wood Products and a line of firefighting vehicles.
After the parade, attendees lined up for a lunch of pulled pork, beans and watermelon served by Prairie City’s FFA students.
Prairie City FFA adviser Lindy Cruise said the FFA providing lunch after the parade has been a tradition since the early 2000s. The FFA also organized cow pie bingo. Proceeds from both events will help cover the costs for Prairie City’s FFA students to attend the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cruise wants people to know that the FFA is the largest student-led organization in the nation. When it was started, it was Future Farmers of America,” she said. “Since then it’s turned into more leadership. We promote and we educate about agriculture and where our food comes from and the leadership behind that.”
At the city park across the street, yard games were set up and vendors set out their wares. Both the yard games and vendors were organized by the Greater Prairie City Community Association. Founded in 2003, GPCCA is a nonprofit community organization whose motto is “Bringing everyone together.”
GPCCA board members Nancy Nickel and Trish Lindaman said it was good to just see people out enjoying themselves following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just loving seeing the kids play,” Nickel said. “These are just simple kids games. We have badminton, croquet, lawn bowling. Traditionally, the high school does a lot of stuff here. FFA did the pulled pork, the football team did drinks and the cheerleaders have games. We kind of coordinated and made sure everyone was showing up.”
Most of the vendors were from the Grant County Farmers Market. Nickel said the vendors weren’t charged to set up their tents, and Lindaman added that the vendors were kind of a last-minute addition to the festivities. Both confirmed that GPCCA will be organizing more community events in the future.
Both Lindaman and Nickel were very pleased with the turnout and overall success of the Fourth of July festivities in Prairie City.
“We’re delighted. We’re very happy because we didn’t know,” Lindaman said.
“The parade was bigger than we thought it might be, and the kids jumped right into the games,” Nickel said.
“It’s lovely to see everybody out and about,” Lindaman added.
