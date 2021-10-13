JOHN DAY — Two Grant County educators have been honored for their dedication to area youth with Crystal Apple Awards.
The Grant County Education Service District selection committee named Lindy Cruise from Prairie City High School as the licensed winner and Kim Brown from Grant Union High School as the classified winner.
Robert Waltenburg, ESD superintendent, said the district has two award categories: licensed individuals and classified employees.
“We want to recognize all school district employees and volunteers because every single person in our schools helps us to educate kids,” Waltenburg said. “But these two rose to the top.”
In June, the service district solicited nominations for the award from across the five school districts in Grant County from staff, students, parents and anyone else in the community.
Lindy Cruise
In the selection committee’s letter to Cruise, Prairie City School District’s agricultural science and technology instructor, the committee noted that it looked at Cruise’s leadership in the school and the community as well as her overall contribution to her students.
In the award letter, the committee referenced quotes from those who nominated Cruise:
“She does everything she can to make Prairie School better for the kids and that’s what teaching is all about.”
“She is a hard working individual. She has turned that FFA/AG program around with her getting the grant for the greenhouse and the Farm to School program.”
It was obvious, the committee told Cruise, that she is highly respected by her peers, students, families and community.
Kim Brown
According to Brown’s bio page on the Grant High School website, she started her career with the Grant School District 3 in 1998 as a first-grade teacher’s assistant at Humbolt Elementary School.
Five years later, Brown transferred to Grant Union’s special education department. In 2008, she spent one year at Mt. Vernon Middle School and then began working at Grant Union High School in 2009.
“The staff here at the High School are great and I am still doing what I enjoy most,” she notes, “working with students.”
The committee shared a quote:
“Anyone that works with Kim or has worked with her in the past agree she is a very caring and compassionate educator. She has always shown dedication to her job and truly cares about the students she is working with. Kim works easily with all levels of kids. She is compassionate, patient, dedicated, and reliable.
“Her willingness to step up has always been apparent but especially during the early days of COVID. When others felt they should not be forced to work, Kim was distributing breakfast and lunch to students in the district. Not only was she dropping off the food, she talked to the students, asked about their well being, and was a familiar, caring face during a tough time. She would even ask the office staff and administration if they needed help, and she was always ready for any task.”
