Work is underway on a project to replace a failing culvert with a bridge on Forest Service Road 5200, the Blue Mountains Scenic Byway, 10 miles north of Granite. The result will be a safer, more reliable road for forest travelers and improved passage for native fish, according to a press release.
The current culvert carries Trail Creek, a tributary of the North Fork John Day River, underneath the highway, and is at the end of its service life. By constructing a concrete bridge to replace the culvert, the road will be kept in operating condition and opening up a more natural stream channel will make the passage easier for native fish found within the watershed.
A 500-foot bypass road is currently being built to allow the culvert to be removed while keeping one lane of the road open through the winter. Travelers should use caution in the area, be alert for construction workers and prepare for possible delays. The project is expected to continue through mid-November.
For more information, call 541-523-6391.
