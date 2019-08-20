The Emigrant Creek aquatics staff have announced a temporary road closure on Forest Road 1500. The closure will be in place Aug. 28 through Oct. 18.
The closure is part of the East Fork Wolf Creek Culvert Replacement project and will be in effect to replace a culvert on the East Fork Wolf Creek. The culvert replacement will improve sediment transport, retain hydrologic connectivity and protect water quality, critical to maintaining resilient stream and riparian habitat that sustains water and forage for multiple uses.
Multiple detour routes have been established to allow visitors access to the area. Be prepared for heavy equipment moving in and out of the area during the work period.
For more information, contact Howard Richburg at 541-573-4322.
