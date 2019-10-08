The Grant County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new officer last week.
Vicki Cunningham was installed as a director for the chamber Oct. 2 during its annual installation dinner at the Elks Lodge in John Day.
Longtime member Ruth Harris swore in Vicki Cunningham as a director and Sherrie Rininger as the president-elect. Kim Randleas was scheduled to be installed as a director but was absent and will be installed at the next chamber meeting.
Jerry Franklin remains president of the chamber, and Rininger will take the helm when Franklin vacates the position.
The board also presented achievement awards. Angie Jones, from Grant County Transportation (People Mover), got the first plaque of the night for her dedication and commitment to the people of Grant County and their transportation needs.
Hope 4 Paws received a civic award for their success in rescuing stray and abandoned dogs and cats through researching homing efforts or reuniting pets with their rightful owners.
Franklin presented the last award of the night to Fair Manager Mindy Winegar.
“We decided this year that we would start giving an annual achievement award, presented from the Grant County Chamber of Commerce,” Franklin said.
Mindy Winegar received the annual achievement award for her hard work and dedication for the Grant County Fair.
