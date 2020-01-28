Oregonians planning to board a commercial aircraft after Oct. 1 will need a form of identification that is Real ID compliant.
The current Oregon driver’s license is not Real ID compliant, but the Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering a Real ID option July 6, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
The DMV, however, will not be able to fulfill the demand of almost one million Oregonians who will want the Real ID option.
If people do not have a Real ID compliant form of identification at the airport, the Transportation Security Administration will put them through an alternate identity verification process that could take an hour or more, potentially causing them to miss flights.
Another option is to obtain and use a passport or passport card. The cost of getting a new passport card is roughly equal to that of getting a replacement license with the Real ID option — and people can apply now at one of more than 76 acceptance sites across Oregon.
For more information, visit oregon.gov/realid.
