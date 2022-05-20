JOHN DAY — CYA Holdings head Shawn McKay is relocating his family to Grant County and looking to immerse himself in the community.
McKay is the former owner of Burnt River Farms in Ontario but has sold the company in an effort to put some distance between himself and the cannabis industry.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the City Council was aware of McKay's past association with the cannabis industry and that is the reason why the subject didn’t get brought up in the May 10 council meeting, when an agreement for McKay to lease and possibly purchase the city-owned greenhouse was approved. “He’s moving his family to John Day and really doesn’t want to be known as the pot guy,” Green said.
Green stated that CYA Holdings will not be growing cannabis in the greenhouse for now but stressed that he couldn’t say that would never happen because the greenhouse isn’t run by the city anymore, and private operation of the facility allows the operator to run the business as they would like. McKay said that there are “no plans in the immediate future” to grow cannabis in the greenhouse.
McKay said he has various other projects in the works but wasn't ready to provide details, adding that other other investors and stakeholders are involved. He said those plans will come out in future press releases.
A longtime Eastern Oregon resident, McKay said he loves living in the area and enjoys the small-town feel. The success of his business model in Eastern Oregon has left him wanting to reinvest in communities in the region.
Green said entrepreneurs like McKay are exactly the type of business owners the city is looking to attract in its attempts to promote business and population growth. “He’s local to Eastern Oregon and he’s been very successful as a business owner,” Green said.
In addition to his business experience with Burnt River farms, McKay has degrees from Treasure Valley Community College, Eastern Oregon University and Oregon State University.
McKay says he and his wife, Robyn, are planning to become involved in their new community. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of the community. We have two young children, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. We’re actively involved in volunteer work and community service and all of those things.”
McKay, who currently lives in Huntington, said he plans on maintaining a sort of dual residency between John Day and Huntington. “We’re really partial to that town as well. We plan on living in Eastern Oregon for life.”
