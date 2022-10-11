PRAIRIE CITY — It’s hard to miss the newest location of Grant County CyberMill, with its intense lemon yellow fascia and modern logos situated among the sun-bleached wooden facades and wagon wheels that line Front Street in Prairie City. In a storefront that has been vacant for several years, there is now fresh paint, a gaggle of brand new computers and the makings of a very cozy meeting space.

The CyberMill will officially open to the public on Monday, Oct. 17, with an extended open house, running Monday and Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Residents and curious passers-by can stop by 119 Front St. to see the facilities, meet the board members, enjoy food and drink from the neighboring El Cocinero restaurant, and sign up to become a member.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.