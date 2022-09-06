Cycle Oregon returns (copy)

Cycle Oregon is coming to Grant and Wheeler counties Sept. 10-17.

Contributed Photo/Cycle Oregon

JOHN DAY — Around 1,000 cyclists are preparing to descend on Grant and Wheeler counties for a weeklong ride that will start and end in John Day while passing through Monument, Fossil, Mitchell and Dayville.

Riders will arrive in John Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, and spend the night in town before starting their ride on Sunday. Setup crews for the event will arrive in town on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.