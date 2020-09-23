No arrests were made in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in John Day after the initial investigation indicated the shooting was in self-defense.
According to a press release by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter, the preliminary investigation indicates that Patrick L. Duignan, 34, was harassing Lloyd N. Leach, 86, while Leach was attempting to get from his vehicle to his apartment in the 100 block of Southwest First Avenue in John Day.
"Leach managed to get into his apartment, closing and locking the door," Carpenter said in the release. "Thereafter, Duignan forced open the door to Leach’s apartment causing damage to the door and door jam. Duignan rushed down the hallway of the apartment and physically attacked Leach."
Carpenter said, during the altercation, Leach fired two shots from a handgun into Duignan, who died on the scene.
The John Day Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded quickly to secure the scene after the call came in at about 7 p.m.
The Oregon State Police major crimes team was activated, and the investigation is ongoing.
