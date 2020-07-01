Grant County's district attorney has released the names of several people believed to be involved in recent thefts.
"By admission and the recovery of some of the stolen items, alleged perpetrators include Jonas McMahan, Austin Catron, Tanner Walczyk and others," District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a press release. "Items stolen are likely being taken out of the county to be sold and traded."
Carpenter said Grant County has experienced an uptick in thefts, including the thefts of chainsaws, firearms, tools and other equipment. These thefts are currently being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Other agencies that have provided valuable assistance include the John Day Police Department and the Oregon State Police, he said. The investigation has been ongoing since September 2019.
The District Attorney’s Office is currently waiting for the finalization of the investigation. Residents and others with information regarding recent thefts are encouraged to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 541-575-1131, or notify Grant County Dispatch at 541-575-0195.
Carpenter encouraged residents to lock their cars and homes, not leave valuables in plain sight and be vigilant in watching out for themselves and their neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.