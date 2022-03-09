Local law enforcement officials say they’re getting a lot of information from the public about the March 4 shooting incident that sent a Prairie City teen to the hospital with facial injuries – a little too much information, in fact.
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter issued a statement on Wednesday, March 9, noting that the shooting is being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and that anyone with information about the case should call the agency at 541-575-1131.
However, the district attorney added, it would help the authorities do their job if people are careful about the tips they call in.
“Whatever the circumstances, this is a tragic event. Investigation is ongoing,” Carpenter said.
“My office has been receiving calls and messages which are immediately referred to the Sheriff’s Office. While reliable information is welcome as the investigation moves forward, speculation and conjecture use up valuable resources and are damaging to the case.
“Before calling the Sheriff’s Office, I encourage careful thought about the information being provided, and whether it is reliable and trustworthy or something heard through the grapevine with no verification of truthfulness.”
Sheriff Todd McKinley expressed similar sentiments.
“We always encourage people to call if there’s information that’s relevant to a case, but if it’s just based on the rumor mill, it’s not helpful – it’s actually a hindrance to the case,” the sheriff said.
“We appreciate the calls,” McKinley added. “Just make sure before you call it’s based on fact, not speculation.”
The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on March 4 at a residence in the 400 block of North Washington Street in Prairie City.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old Prairie City girl was shot in the face by another teen and suffered traumatic injuries. She was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, then flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland for treatment.
A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody in the incident and is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a firearm. McKinley said the suspect, who knew both the victim and her boyfriend, was at the house on Washington Street before the shooting was reported.
McKinley said on Wednesday that the investigation is continuing.
