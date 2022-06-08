DAYVILLE — Davida Irving has been hired as the new school superintendent and principal in Dayville.
Irving will take over for interim Superintendent Robert Waltenberg on July 1. Waltenberg assumed the role of interim superintendent following the sudden departure of former Superintendent Brandon Haberly.
Irving comes to Dayville with 12 years of administrative experience, including serving as superintendent and principal for the Foster School in Rhode Island from 2009-2013. Irving was a ninth-grade English and global geography teacher for Newport Public Schools in Virginia before accepting the superintendent post in Dayville.
In addition, Irving has teaching and administrative experience internationally in South Korea, France and Thailand. She has also been an adjunct professor at several universities and a supervisor of student teachers and student teacher training programs both abroad and stateside.
Irving received her Ph.D. in curriculum and teaching from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and her master of arts degree in secondary education from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.
“It is an honor and privilege to join Dayville School District 16J as your educational leader," Irving said in a news release issued by the district.
"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work together with members of the School Board, educators, parents and community members as we continue making a positive difference for your children. I cannot think of a better way to spend the rest of my career than in Dayville as your superintendent and principal.”
