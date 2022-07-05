DAYVILLE — The Dayville Community Hall has hosted all manner of events during its 100-plus-year history, from weddings and dances to basketball games and plays.
On Friday, July 1, the hall itself was the main attraction as Dayville celebrated the building’s grand reopening.
The hall, described as the heart of the community, has reopened following major renovations and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic that left the building’s doors closed for almost two years.
Crowds gathered outside the iconic hall on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony before making their way inside or the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Reopening celebrations included a tour of the updated facility, a pulled pork meal and music by the James Gang. City officials thanked all those involved in seeing the plans for the hall to fruition.
A field agent for U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley was in attendance as well. Jessica Keys read a letter from Merkley that congratulated the residents of Dayville for renovating and reopening their historic community hall.
The renovations to the hall were made possible by a pair of grants totaling just over $2 million. The first was a Community Development Block Grant from Business Oregon in the amount of $1.5 million. The second, from the USDA’s Rural Development Program, totaled $642,000. Along with the grants were smaller donations, such as the Bank of Eastern Oregon’s $10,000 contribution to the project.
Dayville City Recorder Ruthie Moore said the renovations took a little over a year to complete.
“Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company were our contractors, and they went above and beyond to make sure everything was done historically correct. They got period hardware. They found wood that replicated what was on here before,” Moore said.
Dayville City Council member Valli Hettinga said the community hall being closed changed Dayville somewhat due to the number of events the community would have in the facility that were no longer happening.
“It cut down on our Fourth of July festivities, and we would have quarterly potlucks.” she said. “The closure from COVID really cut into our sense of community, and not being able to gather in one spot.”
Hettinga said having the hall open again is good for the community in many ways.
“I think it’s hugely beneficial in both realms, that we are opened back up free of the COVID restrictions in addition to having a nice kitchen and a meeting space and all new bathrooms,” she said. “This is going to be a huge benefit for our community to have this nice building to gather in again.”
Hettinga also believes the renovation will allow more things to take place at the hall than there were before the closure of the facility.
“With the addition of the nice kitchen, we’ve been talking with a senior group and they’re going to come in and do lunches like they do in John Day and Monument,” Hettinga said.
At the end of the day, the hall is a place for the people of Dayville to come together in fellowship.
“It is our gathering spot,” Moore said. “We’re used to having community potlucks twice a year. It’s the place where we go. It really is the heart of the community.”
“We are extremely proud of our community, and we have a lot of pride in this building and we want to see it go for many more generations,” Hettinga said.
