Second Saturdays crowd

A small but cheerful crowd chats amid live music at the Dayville Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 for the first event in the new monthly Second Saturdays series.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

DAYVILLE — Dayville Dancehall Productions hopes to start a Saturday tradition in Dayville.

A small but boisterous crowd descended on the Dayville Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, for the first in a series of “Second Saturdays” events to be held monthly at the historic hall throughout the spring and summer.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.