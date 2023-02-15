DAYVILLE — Dayville Dancehall Productions hopes to start a Saturday tradition in Dayville.
A small but boisterous crowd descended on the Dayville Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, for the first in a series of “Second Saturdays” events to be held monthly at the historic hall throughout the spring and summer.
The city of Dayville, Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Juniper Arts Council and Painted Sky Center for the Arts have all partnered with Dayville Dancehall Productions in putting together Second Saturdays.
The first of these was an open mic event in memory of John Feidor, with eats catered by Guyon Springs as well as soft drinks and beer for those who didn’t have far to drive after the party.
Audience members were invited to come up to the mic and share their musical talent with the crowd.
A refreshing mix of acoustic guitar-backed country music and cellphone-assisted karaoke reverberated throughout the Dayville Community Hall for much of the night.
Handling the guitar-picking duties on many of those songs was event producer Liz Lovelock, who described the series premiere as a good start.
“I wanted to have a test run of the venue, like without too many people and without having to worry about the band, so that when I have a band, I will know where all the power is and be ready to go,” she said.
“My goals for the next six months, we’ll see how it goes,” she added.
Lovelock said the motivation for holding Second Saturdays at the newly renovated Dayville Community Hall is the venue’s long tradition of community get-togethers.
“I mean, there’s been a history of things happening in this building. It’s over over 100 years old,” she said.
Lovelock also is hoping to fill the void left by a dwindling number of concert options throughout the county.
“A friend of mine, Jodie Foss in Kimberly, has put on concerts in the summer for a while now, and she’s doing fewer of them. So it’s like somebody needs to pick it back up,” she said.
Money to cover the first two acts in the series came in the form of a grant funded by the Grant County transient room tax, whose goal is to promote tourism and economic development. Lovelock hopes small cover charges combined with healthy turnouts will lead to the booking of other acts as the series continues.
Overall, Lovelock said, the experience has been positive and she hopes that more promotion and publicity leads to increased turnout for future events.
“And a lot of pieces really came together,” she added. “I’ve had a lot of support from the city. They’ve been very encouraging.”
