DAYVILLE — A Grant County man is in custody after an overnight standoff with law enforcement in a reported attempt to commit “suicide by cop.”
Thomas Carroll, 66, of Dayville was taken into custody without incident about 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Dayville Mercantile, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest brought an end to a tense 18-hour standoff that began about 6 p.m. Thursday when Carroll called a crisis line and requested an ambulance at his home on East Franklin Street in Dayville.
According to Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, Carroll, a military veteran, was heavily intoxicated and was known to possess firearms. During the course of the evening, Carroll made repeated calls to 911 and fired shots inside his house.
Based on previous interactions with Carroll, McKinley said, he believed that Carroll was hoping to provoke a confrontation with law enforcement that would end with him being shot.
“He wanted us to kill him,” the sheriff said.
Law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office and the Oregon State Police responded to the scene but kept their distance as emergency dispatchers fielded calls and helped coordinate the response, according to McKinley.
“What we did is we just backed out and let (the situation) run its course,” he said. “We just sat and watched the house.”
Shortly after noon on Friday, Carroll got into his pickup and drove to the Dayville Mercantile “to buy more alcohol” and was taken into custody by waiting officers, according to the sheriff.
No one was hurt in the incident.
McKinley said Friday that he was waiting on a search warrant to enter Carroll’s residence and seize any firearms on the premises.
He noted that veterans such as Carroll are generally eligible for treatment programs and expressed the hope that he would get appropriate help.
“We appreciate our veteran community and what they endured for our freedom,” McKinley said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “If you know a veteran who is struggling, please, contact the crisis line at 988.”
