A Dayville man admitted to killing a buck deer out of season in September.
Alan Burmeister, 66, of Dayville was charged with unlawful take of a deer during a closed season, unlawful take of a deer with a prohibited weapon and waste of a game mammal, according to an Oregon State Police release.
Fish and Wildlife troopers investigated a report of a four-point mule deer being shot with a firearm and wasted inside Dayville city limits Sept. 5.
Troopers interviewed Burmeister Sept. 27, and he admitted to shooting the buck with a .22 magnum rifle on the evening of Sept. 4, according to the press release.
Troopers seized the rifle used. Other offenses will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
