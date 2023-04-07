CANYON CITY — A Dayville man accused of several crimes in connection with what law enforcement has characterized as an attempt to commit “suicide by cop” has entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges.

Thomas Lee Carroll, 66, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of improper use of 911 and second-degree disorderly conduct at a hearing on Monday, April 3, in Grant County Circuit Court.

