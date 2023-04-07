CANYON CITY — A Dayville man accused of several crimes in connection with what law enforcement has characterized as an attempt to commit “suicide by cop” has entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges.
Thomas Lee Carroll, 66, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of improper use of 911 and second-degree disorderly conduct at a hearing on Monday, April 3, in Grant County Circuit Court.
The charges stem from an incident that began around 6 p.m. Feb. 2, when Carroll reportedly called a crisis line and requested an ambulance at his Dayville home.
According to Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, Carroll was heavily intoxicated and, during the course of the evening, made repeated calls to 911 and fired several gunshots inside his house.
The sheriff added that, based on Carroll’s behavior during this incident and previous interactions, he believed Carroll was trying to provoke a confrontation with law enforcement that would end with him being shot.
According to McKinley, officers from his department and the Oregon State Police monitored Carroll’s actions but maintained their distance in an effort to avoid a direct confrontation. A little after noon the next day, Carroll was taken into custody without incident after he left his house and drove to the Dayville Mercantile.
No injuries were reported.
Carroll’s defense attorney, Jeffrey C. MacNeilly, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
A two-day jury trial in the case is set to begin on July 5.
