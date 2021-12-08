DAYVILLE — The Dayville Mercantile was not sold at auction on the steps of the Grant County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 3, as a foreclosure notice declared it would be.
The historic general store’s owner, Scott Knapp, filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy to protect the business after the property’s previous owners declared him in default of his purchase agreement.
Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a “wage earner’s plan” that allows debtors to repay all or part of what they owe. Under this chapter of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, debtors propose a payment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years.
Knapp, the Merc’s owner since the start of 2020, was facing the prospect of closing up shop after representatives of the Graves Family Trust, the store’s previous owners, implemented foreclosure proceedings in July.
According to Knapp, he had been making interest-only payments to the Graves family in an arrangement they had worked out after his restaurant hood-cleaning business — which he was using to subsidize the Merc — was forced to shut down for a time because of COVID-19.
Knapp said the Graves family did not renew the interest-only payment plan and instead offered him $50,000 to take the Merc back.
Graves Family Trust attorney Douglas J. Raab did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
Jay Graves declined to comment on pending litigation but said he would once the legal process has concluded.
The trust published a paid advertisement in the Blue Mountain Eagle as part of the foreclosure process. The ad stated that Knapp still owed $489,258.58 on the property, plus interest and past-due payments dating back to February.
Knapp said that while both the Eagle and the Graves Family Trust followed the law in publishing the foreclosure notice, doing so harmed his business.
“We’re talking about damaging people’s reputations,” Knapp said. “There should be a little bit more of a buffer.”
Nonetheless, he said he is moving forward and has plans to expand his Dayville operation.
Knapp said he is excited about the possibility of building an Old West-style saloon next door to Merc, dubbed the Old Tooth Saloon.
He said it would be a kind of meeting house where people could come together over beer, wine and pizza.
Knapp said he and an investor are working out lease agreements, and the construction could begin in January.
