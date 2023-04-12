Gage Jenks carries the ball (copy)
Dayville/Monument ball carrier Gage Jenks looks to stay on his feet during the Tigers’ 33-26 win over Pine Eagle. If approved by the Monument School Board, Long Creek would join the Dayville/Monument sports co-op during fall sports. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

DAYVILLE — The Dayville/Monument sports co-op may be getting a new member for fall sports.

The Dayville School Board voted 3-1 to accept Long Creek into the Dayville/Monument sports co-op during a meeting on Tuesday, April 12. The vote came after discussions about the feasibility and logistics of the move.

