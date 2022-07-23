DAYVILLE — The city of Dayville has secured over $400,000 from various sources to build a new fire hall.
The old building had to be shut down after a fire truck backed into it in 2020, leaving the cement block structure unserviceable.
Dayville City Recorder Ruthie Moore said the accident compromised the building's integrity, which ultimately led to the condemnation of the structure. Efforts to replace the structure began immediately after the condemnation of the old fire station.
“We knew immediately that we had to find the resources to build a new fire hall," Moore said. "Our insurance money was not adequate to do that, so we began looking for additional funds — going out for grants, we started holding fundraisers and we had some great donations from local businesses and residents, so that started the process.”
Part of the funds to replace the fire hall came in the form of a $32,200 federal grant recently secured by Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
Moore said a number of community members contacted Oregon's two U.S. senators to request their help in securing funds for the project.
“It was a joint effort to receive that additional funding," she said. "We are very fortunate to receive over $134,000 from the Ford Family Foundation. We received an additional $79,898 from USDA Rural Development prior to the additional $32,200 we just received."
The most recent federal grant is in addition to just shy of $80,000 the city received previously due to Wyden and Merkley's efforts.
“When you add those two together, you’re looking at $110,000 or so that we received from the senators and their programs," Moore said. "Without their assistance, we would not be proceeding at all. We’re very fortunate that we had some great federal programs that stepped up.”
Moore said the city has also received donations from local businesses in the form of cash or pro bono work.
“We had a local business, North River Electric, donate $25,000 in electrical work," she said. "We were able to receive $35,000 in local donations from fundraisers and just some generous residents.”
The total cost to rebuild the fire hall is estimated at $462,000, and Moore said the city now has all the funds needed for the project.
“We already went out to bid," she said. "We’re awaiting the final steps of signing the bid; the city just has to sign the bid documents.”
High Country Contracting, owned by Wayne Overton, will be the contractor for the project. Overton is a local resident and will be starting the project immediately. Moore said the city expects to have the project completed before the end of the year.
Reporter
Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266
