ELGIN — After being crowned Oregon High School Rodeo Queen last week, Dayville's Rowdy Israel is hoping to represent Grant County July 6-9 at the Elgin Stampede as she looks to be named queen of the stampede.
Israel, 16, said that in addition to representing the county, she also wants to honor the memory of former Elgin Stampede President Ty Hallgarth, who died earlier this year. She said Hallgarth, who had been president of the Elgin rodeo for five years, was a friend and supporter.
On the back of a horse as far back as she can remember, Israel told the Eagle that most weekends, she is gone riding horses and competing in rodeos. Her events are breakaway roping, goat tying and pole bending. Israel said she tried out for the Elgin Stampede rodeo queen nomination in August and has been competing for the crown since May.
Israel is one of three contestants vying for the Stampede Queen title. The Elgin Stampede judges evaluate candidates in three categories: horsemanship, public speaking and ticket sales. Each candidate must perform a riding pattern, give a speech and sell tickets to the Stampede. The categories are scored individually.
Having been named Little Miss Grant County in 2014 and Little Miss National Professional Rodeo in 2017, Israel said she has always been proud to represent Grant County.
With aspirations of one day being crowned Miss Rodeo America, Israel said she always hopes to have the county's support behind her.
"I've been representing Grant County for quite some time now," she said. "Dayville is my home, so I am part of the county."
The 75th annual Elgin Stampede Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo will feature four days of entertainment and activities, including a parade and dance.
The coronation is Thursday, July 7. Those looking to throw their support behind Israel can purchase tickets from her by calling 541-620-3272.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.