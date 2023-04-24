DAYVILLE — Dayville students could see classes held in four new classrooms for the 2023-24 school year if all goes according to plan.
The school district has purchased two 1700 square foot portable classroom structures, each containing two classrooms and a bathroom, from the Salem-Keizer School District for $10,000 in total.
Salem-Keizer is doing some new construction and has no need for the buildings anymore.
“Now we’ll have four classrooms with a bathroom in each one,” Dayville Superintendent/Principal Davida Irving said.
The classrooms will sit behind the elementary school and will be connected to the rest of the Dayville School campus by a series of walkways. “There is an area there that we are in the midst of — we’re getting ready to get the bids to prepare that site,” Irving explained.
Irving said the district can tap multiple funding sources to pay for the purchase. Currently, there is enough to cover the cost of the classrooms using both grants and the school district’s general fund.
The hope, according to Irving, is to not have to tap into the general fund to pay for the classrooms.
“For some grant funding, we actually have to have everything set up and in place before we can submit the application,” she said.
“When I say we’re being creative in how we fund it, we may not get approval from all the different grants, but we’ve got enough out there that hopefully enough will come through so that we will not have to use as much from our general fund,” she added.
Irving said the reason the district decided to purchase the classrooms is to provide more choices for their students. One of the things Irving noticed when she arrived was a lack of classrooms for basic studies.
As an example, Irving cited Dayville’s music teacher, who currently holds her music classes in the school library. Irving said proposals for the four portable classrooms include adding a dedicated music room, a weight room and a preschool classroom with its own bathroom.
District officials decided to purchase the modular structures after sending a team to inspect the buildings for wear and tear.
“They came back and they said, ‘They’re perfect,’” Irving said.
Now the district is looking for a way to get the classrooms to Dayville. Meanwile, Irving is working to get the site prepared before the buildings arrive.
Salem-Keizer will still use the buildings until the end of the academic year. Dayville School District will have the summer to transport and set up the classrooms prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“We are very, very excited. … I feel this is a very positive move,” Irving added.
